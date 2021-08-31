Video: Mookie Betts had sweet gesture for his mom after home run

Mookie Betts homered on the Mookie Betts bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and he did it with a special audience.

Betts’ mother was sitting in the front row behind home plate for the Dodgers’ game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles. Betts hit a solo home run in the third inning to make it 3-0. After touching home plate, Betts blew his mother a kiss:

Mookie Betts blew a kiss to his mom after touching home plate following his homer. pic.twitter.com/bRemViQAzT — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 31, 2021

Here’s another cool angle, which tracks Betts’ swing and trip around the bases.

A Mookie no-doubter and a kiss to mom. pic.twitter.com/gARRBkEvwo — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2021

What could be better for a parent than that?

That was Betts’ 18th home run of the season. His Dodgers had hit four home runs through the first three innings of the game.