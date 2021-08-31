 Skip to main content
Video: Mookie Betts had sweet gesture for his mom after home run

August 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mookie Betts blows kiss

Mookie Betts homered on the Mookie Betts bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium, and he did it with a special audience.

Betts’ mother was sitting in the front row behind home plate for the Dodgers’ game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles. Betts hit a solo home run in the third inning to make it 3-0. After touching home plate, Betts blew his mother a kiss:

Here’s another cool angle, which tracks Betts’ swing and trip around the bases.

What could be better for a parent than that?

That was Betts’ 18th home run of the season. His Dodgers had hit four home runs through the first three innings of the game.

