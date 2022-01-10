Video: Mookie Betts bowls another perfect 300 game

Mookie Betts is in the middle of an MLB lockout, but that’s not stopping him from accomplishing impressive feats.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder bowled yet another perfect game. Video showed him with a strike in every frame and needed one more for the 300. Yes, the guy known as “Marku” on the scoreboard picked up the final strike for the 300.

How is Mookie Betts spending his offseason? Bowling another 300 🎳 pic.twitter.com/WbbddQF7fQ — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 10, 2022

Betts has been an avid bowler since high school and even rolled in a professional league in 2015.

He probably made the right career choice given his MVP award and five All-Star Games, not to mention his $365 million contract.

As for his name being “Marku” on the scoreboard, Betts’ full name is Markus Lynn Betts. He goes by Mookie for short, or “Marku” when the scoreboard limits you to five characters.

Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports