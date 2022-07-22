Video: Mookie Betts hits winning home run, makes game-ending diving catch

Mookie Betts on Thursday showed just why he gets paid the big bucks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder helped seal the game for his team in a 9-6 win over the San Francisco Giants. He homered on a 1-1 pitch with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the 8th to break a 6-6 tie.

As if that weren’t enough, in the top of the 9th, Betts robbed Joc Pederson of an extra-bases hit with two outs and a runner on first.

Mookie called game. pic.twitter.com/DQ5as6G87I — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2022

It’s hard to say which play was better. They were both incredible and factored in to the huge win.

Betts was asked after the game about his big plays and gave a simple answer.

“That’s what I get paid to do,” Betts said.

Betts is making $365 million with the Dodgers. Plays like those two help justify the big contract.