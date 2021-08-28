Video: Mookie Betts could not believe this strikeout call on Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers limped away to end their 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, and home plate umpire Jim Wolf did not help them out on at least one pitch call.

Mookie Betts singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, putting the tying run at second. But then the next three Dodgers all struck out, two on 3-2 pitches.

Corey Seager began his at-bat up 3-0 but then struck out when Wolf called the 3-2 pitch a strike. Seager thought he had ball four, and so did Betts. You can see why as Carlos Estevez’s pitch was outside.

Betts couldn’t believe the call.

AJ Pollock, who was the extra-innings hero for the Dodgers against the Padres, was called out on a check swing appeal next to end the game. Just like that, the Dodgers went down, and the fans were disappointed.

Oddly, there is something about Friday night games that haven’t treated the Dodgers well lately.