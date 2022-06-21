 Skip to main content
Video: Oneil Cruz throws hardest ball of season by infielder

June 20, 2022
Oneil Cruz throws the ball

Oneil Cruz showed off all his tools during his season debut in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

The Pirates shortstop prospect cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the bottom of the third and added an RBI double in the seventh. But the play that had everyone talking came in the top of the third inning.

Cruz fielded a ground ball from Willson Contreras with a backhand and then threw a bullet to first for the out. Cruz’s throw was measured at 96.7 mph, which is the hardest recorded thrown ball by an infielder this season.

Not only did Cruz throw the hardest ball of the season by an infielder, but he also had the Pirates’ highest recorded exit velocity and fastest sprint speeds of the season.

Hit, run, and throw — Cruz can do it all. You can see his exit velocity and running speed on this play:

