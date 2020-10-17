Video: Braves’ Ozzie Albies commits baserunning blunder in Game 6

The Atlanta Braves committed a baserunning blunder for the second straight game in the NLCS.

Ozzie Albies was tagged out in the top of the sixth inning of Game 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas after showing a lack of awareness. The Braves second baseman was facing Walker Buehler and hit a tapper up the first base line. He thought he was tagged out by first baseman Max Muncy, but Muncy dropped the ball.

Albies would have been safe at first, but he casually rounded his way off the bag at first and started to head towards the dugout. He got tagged out.

Ozzie didn't know he wasn't out pic.twitter.com/SyjewsOEjr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2020

Oops.

Dansby Swanson followed with a single, so the Braves would have had a rally going with two on and only one out had Albies avoided the blunder. Instead, Austin Riley struck out to end the inning, and Buehler was bailed out.

That error was every bit as bad as Ozuna’s in Game 5.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via cc0 1.0