Video: Padres fans have great reaction to San Diego State’s buzzer-beater

San Diego State reached the championship game of the NCAA Tournament thanks to a great buzzer-beater by Lamont Butler to beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 in their Final Four game on Saturday night in Houston, and fans in San Diego were loving it.

MLB.com Padres reporter AJ Cassavell shared a video via Twitter that captured the reaction from Padres fans at Petco Park to Butler’s winning shot. The end of the game was shown on the board in right field prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

The fans in attendance went nuts.

And they are going absolutely wild for the announcement of the Rockies starting lineup at Petco Park. pic.twitter.com/mkSoCvBmCN — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 2, 2023

That was great.

How many people around San Diego who weren’t previously Aztecs fans are now supporting the team? Probably a lot more than anyone would have figured.

Prior to this year, the Aztecs had never advanced past the Sweet 16. Now they’ll be playing in the championship game.