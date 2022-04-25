Video: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday.

Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.

Bednar then blew away Schwindel on three straight heaters to end the game.

The entire — and wholly unfair — duel between David Bednar and Frank Schwindel with bases loaded, a one-run lead and two outs in the ninth:pic.twitter.com/sGE5Xbvs4v — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) April 24, 2022

Bednar’s amps were turned up to 11 after that showdown with Schwindel. He showed it in his postgame handshakes with his teammates. A video showed Bednar appearing to say “f— em” after giving his teammates fist bumps.

David Bednar DOES NOT like the Cubs pic.twitter.com/M149qzK49P — Brad (@BradMick3y) April 24, 2022

That guy is all intensity.

Was this a message specific to the Cubs, or is this what Bednar does after every save? Seeing as this was only his second save of the season, we’ll find out the next time he closes out a game for the save. For now, that was a showing that would make Rick Vaughn prowd.