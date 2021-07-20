 Skip to main content
Video: Randy Arozarena gets a face full of dirt on dive into second

July 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Randy Arozarena ate some dirt on a dive into second base on Monday night.

Arozarena reached on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning of his Tampa Bay Rays’ 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. With one out and Joey Wendle facing an 0-2 count, Arozarena tried to steal. His dive into second was premature, resulting in him faceplanting.

That was not pretty.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the inning ended there on a strike ’em out, throw ’em out.

Arozarena, who was the ALCS MVP last year, is batting .248/.330/.394 this season. That was his seventh time being caught stealing this season, and probably his most painful one.

