Video: Randy Arozarena gets a face full of dirt on dive into second

Randy Arozarena ate some dirt on a dive into second base on Monday night.

Arozarena reached on a single in the bottom of the fourth inning of his Tampa Bay Rays’ 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. With one out and Joey Wendle facing an 0-2 count, Arozarena tried to steal. His dive into second was premature, resulting in him faceplanting.

Arozarena eating dirt as he gets caught stealing. Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/r1lGA9Bbl3 — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) July 20, 2021

That was not pretty.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the inning ended there on a strike ’em out, throw ’em out.

Arozarena, who was the ALCS MVP last year, is batting .248/.330/.394 this season. That was his seventh time being caught stealing this season, and probably his most painful one.