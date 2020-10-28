Video: Randy Arozarena stays hot with 10th home run of postseason

Randy Arozarena is putting together one of the best seasons in MLB history, and that trend continued on Tuesday night.

Arozarena hit an opposite field home run in the top of the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Arozarena took a 0-1 pitch on the outside corner and sent it out to the opposite field for a home run to put Tampa Bay up 1-0.

RANNNNNNNNDY! This kid is UNREAL! Solo shot in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/rNl3vzKQVE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2020

Arozarena now has 10 home runs this postseason, which is a record for the most in a single postseason. He has three in the World Series.

Arozarena also impressively tied David Freese with his 14th extra-base hit of the postseason.