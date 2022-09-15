Video: Red Sox commit embarrassing play in field against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox showed on Wednesday that they are a sub .500 team for a reason.

The Red Sox lost 5-3 to the New York Yankees to drop to 69-74 on the season. The big play in the game occurred in the top of the 5th inning.

The game was scoreless but the Yankees had runners on first and second with two outs. Gleyber Torres was batting against starter Brayan Bello and lined a ball to right field. Alex Verdugo fielded the ball but missed his cutoff man going home, allowing Aaron Hicks to score. Catcher Connor Wong fielded Verdugo’s throw and tried to back-pick Torres at first. His throw sailed into right field, allowing Aaron Judge and Torres to score too.

Here’s the play:

The Red Sox just want the 2022 season to end. Play the Yakety Sax music pic.twitter.com/9xfVRO7vCM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2022

Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay appropriately termed that a 3-run Little League home run. That sort of nonsense should not be happening at the big-league level, but it did for Boston.

Nestor Cortes took the win and is now 10-4 with a 2.70 ERA. The big surprise is Judge didn’t homer, though he did have the run scored.