Video: Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz rips 458-foot blast in second career game

Elly De La Cruz is the real deal.

De La Cruz, a 21-year-old shortstop phenom, was just called up this week by the Cincinnati Reds. He made his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 1-for-3 with two walks. De La Cruz’s hit was a 112 mph two-bagger that he smoked off Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin (the hardest-hit ball by a Reds player all season).

A 112-mph double for Elly De La Cruz's first big league hit! pic.twitter.com/jOMrfgAFSF — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2023

That was just an appetizer though as De La Cruz outdid himself against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Batting in the bottom of the first inning, De La Cruz blasted a 458-foot missile off Noah Syndergaard for a two-run home run to get Cincinnati on the board.

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run… pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

Having signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2018, De La Cruz was torching minor league pitching this season. He hit .298 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases … in just 38 games. He has all the makings of a five-tool star with prodigious speed and defensive athleticism to go along with his raw power.

Elly De La Cruz scored from first base on this play…. #Reds #RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/KeRGK8g2g4 — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) May 26, 2023

Some freaky athlete content from Elly De La Cruz. Saves a sure error for the impossible play. #Reds pic.twitter.com/GcsD6mG7lK — Ian Smith (@FlaSmitty) August 11, 2021

The 28-33 Reds don’t have very high hopes for this season. Even their local game broadcasts were in limbo just a few weeks ago. But De La Cruz is a must-see attraction who will give all baseball fans a reason to tune into Cincinnati games for the rest of the year.