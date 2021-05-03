Video: Rhys Hoskins was so ticked after replay overturned his home run

Rhys Hoskins was understandably so ticked off after a replay review overturned what would have been a tying 3-run home run on Sunday night.

Hoskins’ Philadelphia Phillies were down 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning against the New York Mets. Hoskins was up with runners on the corners and two outs and appeared to hit a tying 3-run home run.

Hoskins’ shot rocketed towards the opposite field, but then it hit something and came back into the field of play. The umpires on the field originally called it a home run.

Umpires originally ruled that this was a home run for Rhys Hoskins, which would've tied the game. The call was overturned and ruled a ground-rule double. pic.twitter.com/iKIp6igtbu — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2021

However, there was a replay review that showed the ball hit off the top of the metal lining before returning onto the field. Instead of a tying 3-run home run, Hoskins’ hit was overturned into a ground-rule double.

Here was Hoskins’ reaction to the decision:

Rhys Hoskins' reaction to replay review. pic.twitter.com/VRphP5hE48 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 3, 2021

Of course he was upset. How could he not be? He went from being the home run hero to having to go stand on second base.

Bryce Harper was the next batter and struck out to end the game. What an awful break for the Phillies.