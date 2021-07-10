 Skip to main content
Video: Ronald Acuna Jr carted off after suffering leg injury on catch attempt

July 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ronald Acuna Jr. had to be carted off the field on Saturday after injuring his leg while trying to make a catch in right field against the Miami Marlins.

Acuna Jr. was in right during the bottom of the fifth as his Atlanta Braves led the Marlins 5-2. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove a Max Fried pitch to right field. Acuna Jr. tried to make a leaping catch but landed awkwardly on his right leg.

Chisholm Jr. was able to get an inside-the-park home run on the play as Acuna Jr. laid on the ground following his injury, grabbing his right knee.

Acuna Jr. was carted off the field at LoanDepot Park due to the injury.

The 23-year-old entered the game batting .281 with 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases on the season. He is one of the best players in baseball.

