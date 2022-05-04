Video: Security guard at Mets game hit on head by foul ball

A security guard who was working during Wednesday’s New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game at Citi Field was hit on the head by a foul ball, but the man is said to be OK.

The incident took place during the top of the second inning when Travis d’Arnaud swung at a first-pitch strike with the bases empty and two outs. D’Arnaud hit a pop up towards the third base side that drifted into the camera well before the dugout. The ball hit the security guard on the head.

A Citi Field security guard was hit directly on the head with a Travis d'Arnaud foul pop pic.twitter.com/UIBTnn4Ri7 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2022

The security guard had his back to the action and seemed more stunned than anything else. There was no immediate word on his status, except one report said he was OK.

D’Arnaud seemed to have great concern for the man after the incident.