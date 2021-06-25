Video: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to cat walk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the cat walk at the Trop.

Shohei Ohtani’s first career leadoff home run was an ABSOLUTE BOMB. 116.1 mph off the bat. Traveled 453 feet off the catwalk at Tropicana Field. pic.twitter.com/Hchdk8ArHH — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) June 25, 2021

Ohtani’s home run was measured at 453 feet and had an exit velocity of 116.1 mph.

Ohtani’s first career leadoff home run traveled quite a distance. That was his 24th home run of the season.