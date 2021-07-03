Video: Shohei Ohtani showed off all the tools in Angels’ win

Shohei Ohtani continues to show off his MVP talent for the Los Angeles Angels. On Friday, he showed off all his tools.

Ohtani slugged two home runs in the Angels’ 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles. In the bottom of the third, he absolutely annihilated a pitch to right.

July A.L. Player of the month for June#WeBelieve I @Angels pic.twitter.com/TqwPziV51p — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) July 3, 2021

As if that weren’t enough, he went oppo the next inning for his 30th home run of the season.

But his contributions didn’t stop there. The Orioles understandably wanted no part of Ohtani in the bottom of the ninth and gave him an unintentional intentional walk. He stole second base. And then he raced around third to scored on a rocket line drive from Jared Walsh.

The play was reviewed but Ohtani was ruled safe. There are very few players who have the combination of elite power and elite speed that Ohtani possesses. He showed off those skills in helping his Angels capture the win.