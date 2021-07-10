Video: Shohei Ohtani left everyone stunned with this 4th-deck home run

Shohei Ohtani continues to be the best show in baseball.

The Los Angeles Angels star absolutely pulverized a ball on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. He hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning at Safeco Field. The ball traveled to the fourth deck — the highest level of the outfield — for a no-doubt home run.

Ohtani crushed that ball so much that nobody moved. The Mariners players and the fans in attendance just stood frozen, tracking the ball.

Ohtani’s homer, which was his 33rd of the season, had an exit velocity of 117 mph. It traveled an estimated 463 feet.

This guy is just insanely talented and doing amazing things at the plate this season.