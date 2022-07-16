Video: Shohei Ohtani humorously mimics opponent’s pitching motion

Shohei Ohtani had some fun with an opponent this week.

The Los Angeles Angels just got done hosting the Houston Astros for a 3-game series in Anaheim. Before one of the games, Ohtani was recorded on video mimicking the pitching motion of Houston hurler Luis Garcia. Garcia seemed to enjoy the impression.

Take a look.

Shohei Ohtani doing his Luis Garcia impression 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7ZPdiDb27T — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 15, 2022

That was pretty solid. Here is what Garcia’s motion looks like. John Smoltz described it as “rocks the baby, then does the salsa.”

That is a pretty accurate description.

It’s unclear when this video was recorded.

Garcia pitched the opener in the series, which Houston won 6-5. Ohtani pitched the following game, giving the Angels the win.

Ohtani may have a quiet personality, but he sure knows how to joke.