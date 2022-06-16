Video: Shohei Ohtani spoils Tyler Anderson no-hitter bid with triple

Tyler Anderson on Wednesday continued his streak of incredible pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers as he came two outs away from a no-hitter.

The Dodgers southpaw took a no-hitter into the 9th against the Los Angeles Angels. He struck out Mike Trout to lead off the top of the ninth. But then the reigning AL MVP came up to bat.

Shohei Ohtani was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts but took the first pitch he saw and flipped it into right field for a triple. Mookie Betts wasn’t really close to making the play but still gave a diving effort to try and preserve the no-hitter.

SHOHEI OHTANI BREAKS UP THE TYLER ANDERSON NO-HIT BID WITH A TRIPLE IN THE 9TH!! pic.twitter.com/7O7ePUuApR — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 16, 2022

You have to love Betts’ effort. He was willing to give Ohtani a triple instead of a double in order to give it his best shot at making the catch.

Anderson was immediately relieved by closer Craig Kimbrel, who gave up an RBI single to break up the shutout but closed things out for the 4-1 win.

Anderson’s final line was one hit, one run, two walks and a hit by pitch allowed over 8.1 innings. He struck out eight. The 32-year-old threw 123 pitches but got the win to improve to 8-0.

The Dodgers swept their 2-game series with the Angels and are now 39-23.