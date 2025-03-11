Max Scherzer shares his wild MLB rule proposal

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer has a very unusual proposal to address the issue of starting pitching in Major League Baseball.

Scherzer thinks teams should be penalized for pulling their starting pitchers early, barring specific circumstances. In his proposal, a pitcher would become “qualified” by completing six innings, throwing 100 pitches, or allowing four runs or more.

“Once you’re qualified, alright, okay, the DH gets to be in for the rest of the game,” Scherzer told Tom Verducci of SI. “If you’re unqualified, [the DH] has got to come out.

“Okay? If that’s not enough to make the analysts upstairs keep the starter in the game, let’s talk about maybe there’s a free substitution. That way you can pinch hit or pinch run for somebody if you want to.”

Scherzer even suggested prohibiting teams from getting the automatic runner in extra innings as a possible deterrent as well.

Scherzer acknowledged that the modern game encourages players to chase spin and velocity, which leads to more injuries and shorter outings. In his mind, these rule changes would force pitchers to make compromises in order to remain starters, reduce injuries, and lead to more offense.

“The league has always wanted more offense,” Scherzer added. “How do you get more offense? Just let the starter stay in for the third time. We know it. Do you want more offense? Here you go. Just make the starter stay in. You’ll get a more entertaining product. No one wants to see the starter go five innings, no runs, 75 pitches and pulled because the third time through.”

Obviously, Scherzer’s idea is unlikely to be adopted anytime soon. It would represent a radical change that many would object to. However, it speaks to the eagerness of many to find a solution to the epidemic of pitching injuries that claimed another victim this week.

Scherzer has always been one of the exceptions to the change in starting pitching usage around the league. Injuries have slowed him in recent years, but he completed at least 200 innings for six straight seasons between 2013 and 2018, and has not sought to change his workload or methods even after he turned 40 last July.

The Blue Jays brought Scherzer in this winter to help bolster their staff as they try to make one more run at the playoffs before they face some real questions about their future next offseason.