Video: Trick shot artist smacks incredible near home run

A softball trick shot artist went viral on Tuesday after video of one of his incredible near homers was shared by the SportsCenter Twitter account.

The video features Renaud Lefort, who has been described as a trick shot artist and comedian, smacking a backwards home run. The ball may or not have gone foul, but this is just incredible.

Here’s another one he did in 2018:

Lefort plays for Les 4 Chevaliers, which are described as similar to the Harlem Globetrotters.

He put together just as impressive of a home run video back in 2017. Take a look at this one:

Where does this guy even come up with the ideas for how to execute those trick shots? I couldn’t even imagine thinking of them, let along executing them. Those are awesome.