Video: Vlad Guerrero Jr. hilariously mimicks Jordan Romano before pitch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of those MLB players who never seems to take the game too seriously, and he reminded us of that during Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Jordan Romano came on to pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays when they were leading 8-4 in the 9th inning, and Guerrero was ready for him. Vlad hilariously imitated Romano while the right-hander was getting into the set position. Check it out:

Vladdy imitating Jordan Romano is just too good. #BlueJaysOnSN pic.twitter.com/HvCNCQwLnR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2021

That’s one of the many reasons Guerrero has emerged as one of the most popular young stars in baseball. Sure, he blasts 500-foot home runs and can somehow do this to a baseball, but he also seems to genuinely enjoy the game. Fans always have an easier time relating to guys like that.

Guerrero went 1-for-5 in the 8-4 win over the Braves. He’s hitting .307 with eight home runs, 26 RBI and an OPS of .976 on the season.