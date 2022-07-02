 Skip to main content
Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and father combine for cool ceremonial first pitch

July 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Vladimir Guerrero and father

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father Vladimir Guerrero combined for a cool ceremonial first pitch on Saturday in Toronto.

The Jays were doing a combined bobblehead giveaway Saturday for the first game of their doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays. The combined bobblehead featured the Guerrero father and son duo.

Vladdy is a former AL MVP and Baseball Hall of Fame member. The 47-year-old played eight seasons with Montreal and decided to wear his Expos jersey for the ceremonial first pitch.

Vlad Jr. said that he is putting the autographed ball from the first pitch in his locker.

In addition to making the Hall of Fame, Vladdy was a 9-time All-Star, 8-time Silver Slugger and a former Home Run Derby champion.

Vlad Jr. was the runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in AL MVP voting last season. At 23, he seems like he is on track to follow his father’s path to Cooperstown if he keeps going strong.

.

