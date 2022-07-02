Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and father combine for cool ceremonial first pitch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father Vladimir Guerrero combined for a cool ceremonial first pitch on Saturday in Toronto.

The Jays were doing a combined bobblehead giveaway Saturday for the first game of their doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Rays. The combined bobblehead featured the Guerrero father and son duo.

HoF and future HoF Guerrero combo bobblehead get! #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Ar2JjX7278 — BabyJays Breakdown (@BabyJaysBD) July 2, 2022

Vladdy is a former AL MVP and Baseball Hall of Fame member. The 47-year-old played eight seasons with Montreal and decided to wear his Expos jersey for the ceremonial first pitch.

Vlad Jr. said that he is putting the autographed ball from the first pitch in his locker.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch to son, Jr. As customary, Sr. signs the baseball. I asked Jr what he’s going to do with the ball: Vladdy Jr says with a grin: “It’s going in my locker!”#BlueJays #Expos pic.twitter.com/Vp93Xg0Cak — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 2, 2022

In addition to making the Hall of Fame, Vladdy was a 9-time All-Star, 8-time Silver Slugger and a former Home Run Derby champion.

Vlad Jr. was the runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in AL MVP voting last season. At 23, he seems like he is on track to follow his father’s path to Cooperstown if he keeps going strong.