Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes Bo Jackson and breaks bat over knee

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled a Bo Jackson on Wednesday.

Vlad has dramatically improved his chase rate at the plate with two strikes, but he fell into bad habits on Wednesday.

Vlad was batting for his Toronto Blue Jays with a runner on first and two out in the top of the fifth against the New York Yankees. Jameson Taillon threw Vlad a 1-2 slider that was well off the plate, and Vlad chased after it with a weak swing for strike three.

Guerrero was so upset he slammed his bat against the ground and then snapped it over his knee.

Watch for splinters!!! Jameson Taillon strikes out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Vladdy snaps his bat in half in frustration! #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/AbA9OWioaf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 11, 2022

Vlad had a hit earlier in the game and missed an opportunity to drive in a run by chasing there. It’s no wonder he was upset.

He also showed off some strength with that bat snap. It was impressive.