Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes Bo Jackson and breaks bat over knee

May 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Vlad Guerrero Jr breaks his bat

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulled a Bo Jackson on Wednesday.

Vlad has dramatically improved his chase rate at the plate with two strikes, but he fell into bad habits on Wednesday.

Vlad was batting for his Toronto Blue Jays with a runner on first and two out in the top of the fifth against the New York Yankees. Jameson Taillon threw Vlad a 1-2 slider that was well off the plate, and Vlad chased after it with a weak swing for strike three.

Guerrero was so upset he slammed his bat against the ground and then snapped it over his knee.

Vlad had a hit earlier in the game and missed an opportunity to drive in a run by chasing there. It’s no wonder he was upset.

He also showed off some strength with that bat snap. It was impressive.

