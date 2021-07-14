Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. annihilates home run in All-Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provided fans with the best moment of the early part of the All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Vlad absolutely demolished a pitch from National League pitcher Corbin Burnes in the top of the third inning of the game. He drove it an estimated 468 feet.

OH MY WORD VLAD JR. He just destroyed that ball. Tatis Jr's reaction He knew it was gone right away. pic.twitter.com/wLMff6XJZb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

Man, that was just crushed.

Vlad Jr. leads MLB in batting average (.332) and is second in home runs with 28. He proved once again that he can get the job done even against the best pitchers in the game.

The home run gave the American League a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.