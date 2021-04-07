Video: Yankees announcer John Sterling unveils home run call for Jay Bruce

New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling has a unique home run call for each member of the team. So when the Yankees add a new player, fans are curious what Sterling’s home run call will be.

On Tuesday, we learned what Sterling’s home run call is for Jay Bruce.

Bruce homered off Dean Kremer to put the Yanks on the board in the bottom of the second inning.

The Bruce is loose!

“The Bruce is loose!” is the call. Not bad.

Bruce, 34, made the Yankees out of spring training to fill in for the injured Luke Voit. Bruce is batting .200 on the season with three RBIs.