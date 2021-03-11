Video: Yankees announcer Suzyn Waldman calls Texas Rangers ‘stupid’ over 100% fan attendance

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Suzyn Waldman made clear her feelings about the Texas Rangers’ fan attendance policy.

Texas last week announced they would no longer have a mask mandate. The state’s governor also said everything would be open for business at 100 percent capacity.

The Rangers followed by saying they are planning to have a full-capacity crowd at Globe Life Field for their final two exhibition games and their regular season home opener on April 5.

BREAKING: The Texas Rangers plan to open Globe Life Field to a full-capacity crowd of 40,518 for their final two exhibition games and their regular-season home opener on April 5. pic.twitter.com/uaLXVsLUjp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 10, 2021

Masks will be required when fans are not eating or drinking, and distancing will be in place at concession stands and retail stores. There will be some special distanced seating locations.

Waldman, 74, isn’t a fan of the Rangers’ decision. She said on the New York Yankees’ telecast of a spring training game against Pittsburgh that she was glad she wouldn’t be there. She also seemed disgusted and said “stupid” regarding the decision.

Suzyn, did you hear? Texas is going to open their ballpark fully for opening da- Suzyn: I'm glad I'm not there! I'm glad I'm not there. … Stupid. (h/t @GarySanchezGOAT) pic.twitter.com/cmwsHb9rFv — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) March 11, 2021

Waldman has worked as the radio broadcast partner for John Sterling on Yankees games since 2005. A few years ago, she was called out by a Yankees player for starting a false rumor about him.

Photo: brianmarschhauser.wordpress.com via CC SA 2.0