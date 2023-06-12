Video emerges of Yankees broadcaster John Sterling getting hit by foul ball

John Sterling really took one for the team over the weekend.

The longtime New York Yankees radio broadcaster Sterling was struck by a foul ball into the booth during Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Sterling, 84, suffered only minor bleeding however and finished calling the rest of the contest like nothing had happened. He was also in the booth the next day as scheduled for the series finale between the two teams.

On Sunday, WFAN shared the video of the moment that Sterling got hit by the rogue foul ball. Check it out.

The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam pic.twitter.com/avHu9w6XfY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 11, 2023

You can see that Sterling got hit pretty cleanly around the forehead area there. While his glasses might have provided some slight protection, that was still a really legit blow (making it even more impressive that Sterling somehow managed to stay with the call).

For reference, here is what the Sterling mishap looked like synced up with the game action.

Sterling has been the radio voice of the Yankees for nearly three-and-a-half decades (since 1989). Even as early as 1970 (when he was calling games for the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets), Sterling was already doing play-by-play work. Now in his mid-80s, it is clear that virtually nothing can stop Sterling from doing his job like a champ.