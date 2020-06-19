Video: Yu Darvish debuts crazy new pitch

Yu Darvish is adding some heat to his repertoire amid the current hiatus.

The Chicago Cubs veteran took to Twitter on Friday to show off a new pitch in his arsenal. The pitch appeared to begin at roughly belt-high before abruptly dropping downward and to the right, a crazy feat for a right-handed pitcher.

“This is supreme,” Darvish wrote in the tweet, according to a rough translation. “I still don’t know how the batter will react.” He also said the pitch clocked in at 150 kilometers per hour (equivalent to about 93 miles per hour).

Darvish is 33 years old now and once had some of the nastiest stuff that MLB hitters had ever seen when he first came over from Japan. But the former AL strikeouts leader underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and has looked fairly hittable ever since.

This new pitch from Darvish however could pose a serious problem for batters if he is able to master it and looks fairly similar to the absolutely nasty offering that we saw from another MLB pitcher last season.