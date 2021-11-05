Vin Scully shares fascinating observation about Braves’ World Series win

Vin Scully may be retired, but he is still offering some fascinating musings about the sport of baseball.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster tweeted a cool observation on Friday about the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory this year.

“Would you believe in the year Hank Aaron passed away, the @braves won 44 games before the All-Star break, 44 games after the break, and won the World Series the 44th week of the year,” Scully wrote. “Aaron, of course, wore #44. Maybe the Braves had a secret weapon after all.”

The legendary Aaron, who played 21 seasons for the Braves, died in January at the age of 86. Aaron’s widow Billye was in attendance at Truist Park during the Braves’ World Series run. The fact that the Braves beat the Houston Astros was also probably especially sweet for this reason.

As for Scully, this is an awesome callback to his connection with Aaron. You may recall that he was the one who called Aaron’s record-breaking 715th career home run back in 1974.

Photo: Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports