Vladimir Guerrero Jr. changing primary positions in 2020

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came into the majors last season as a third baseman, but the slugger will be moving across the diamond this year.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Friday that Guerrero is going to focus on taking reps at first base during summer camp. While the team is not ruling out having him play some third in 2020, Montoyo says the plan is for Guerrero to play mostly at first base and DH.

“He’s going to see more action at 1B and DH. We’re going to keep the 3B option open.” Vladdy will be at 1B this season (along with some DH and 3B). #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 10, 2020

Guerrero’s bat is by far his biggest asset, so it makes sense that the Blue Jays want to protect him as much as possible. While he made some insane plays at third base last season, Guerrero has never been known for his fielding ability.

Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, hit .272 with 15 home runs, 69 RBI and a .433 slugging percentage in his first MLB season last year. It didn’t take him long to impress fans with his jaw-dropping power.