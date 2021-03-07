Vladimir Guerrero Jr. raises expectations ahead of 2021 season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is embracing heightened expectations after his extensive offseason work ahead of the 2021 season.

The young Toronto Blue Jays slugger said through a translator Saturday that he feels like he did in 2018, which served as his breakout year as a prospect.

“Back in 2018, I felt the same way that I feel right now, the same confidence that I feel now,” Guerrero said, via Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. “And I’m good. That’s why I think, I really believe I’m going to have a good year because I feel like I did in 2018.”

2018 saw Guerrero hit .381 with 20 home runs in 95 games across four levels of the minors. In other words, if Guerrero really does feel anything like he did that year, it’s a great sign for the Blue Jays.

Guerrero’s confidence does not appear to be just talk. There’s some significant evidence that he’s rededicated himself after hitting .262 with nine home runs during the shortened 2020 season.