Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lost insane amount of weight during offseason

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not feel like he was in good enough shape at the start of last season, so the Toronto Blue Jays star has worked hard to change that over the past several months. If his goal was to lose a ton of weight, he appears to have accomplished it.

Guerrero told reporters on Wednesday that he has lost more than 40 pounds this offseason. He said shedding the weight “wasn’t difficult” and that he believes it will help improve all aspects of his game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shared on zoom that he’s lost 42 lbs this offseason. “It was fun.. wasn’t difficult” “I feel quicker on all aspects of my game, right now… defensively & offensively.” Spoke with team officials this offseason about playing both 3rd and 1st. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/RS5OIMqxkJ — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 24, 2021

Guerrero entered last season at 280 pounds. He’s been listed at 250 for a while, but basic math would tell you he is somewhere around the 230-240 mark now.

While he played primarily at first base and DH last year, Guerrero said he is open to playing third again this year after slimming down.

Guerrero played in all 60 games in the shortened 2020 season and batted .262 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. The 21-year-old is already well known for his jaw-dropping power, and shedding some weight should only help him continue to improve.