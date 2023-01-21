 Skip to main content
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes funny shot at Yankees

January 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Even in the offseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loathes the New York Yankees.

Guerrero appeared this week at a Toronto Blue Jays team event and gave an interesting answer to a question from a young fan. The fan asked Guerrero and his teammates which opposing team was the easiest to play last season.

“The Yankees,” Guerrero replied with a grin.

Here is the video.

The former MVP runner-up Guerrero was probably being a bit more shady than factual with that answer. The Blue Jays finished second to the Yankees in the AL East last year and were 8-11 against them in head-to-head play. Guerrero also performed a bit worse against the Yankees than against everyone else (with a .260/.313/.521 slash line versus the Yankees as opposed to a .274/.339/.480 slash line overall).

But we know that Guerrero has a fiery cannonball of hatred for the Yankees. Just a few months ago, the Blue Jays star took an even more savage shot at the Bronx Bombers.

