Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has amazing quote about playing for Yankees

November 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Vladimir Guerrero Jr in a hat

Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made his name playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, which means he has gotten plenty of exposure to New York. The Yankees are a division rival, and also regarded as a destination for many of the game’s stars.

Not Guerrero, however. In a new interview with radio personality El Dotol Nastra, Guerrero said he would “never” sign with the Yankees — even if he was dead.

Guerrero is probably playing things up a bit here, but it sure sounds like his mind is made up. He won’t even be a free agent until after 2025 at the earliest, so Yankees fans probably never should have started to dream here anyway.

Of course, given their budding rivalry, the Yankees might not have a great opinion of Guerrero either. He probably heard about what the team’s TV announcer had to say about him, after all.

