Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has amazing quote about playing for Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made his name playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, which means he has gotten plenty of exposure to New York. The Yankees are a division rival, and also regarded as a destination for many of the game’s stars.

Not Guerrero, however. In a new interview with radio personality El Dotol Nastra, Guerrero said he would “never” sign with the Yankees — even if he was dead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: "I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead." (via @ElDotolNastra) pic.twitter.com/3Fel4LWjIQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 5, 2022

Guerrero is probably playing things up a bit here, but it sure sounds like his mind is made up. He won’t even be a free agent until after 2025 at the earliest, so Yankees fans probably never should have started to dream here anyway.

Of course, given their budding rivalry, the Yankees might not have a great opinion of Guerrero either. He probably heard about what the team’s TV announcer had to say about him, after all.