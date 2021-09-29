Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offers his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are the two top candidates to win AL MVP this season. Vlad is nearing triple crown territory as he is tied for the AL home run lead and third in batting average, but seventh in RBIs. He still leads the AL in hits and slugging percentage too.

Ohtani is tied for second in MLB in home runs, fifth in OPS, and he also has 24 stolen bases. Oh yeah, let’s also not forget that Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings as a pitcher this season.

Vlad Jr. spoke with Z101’s Hector Gomez and offered his opinion on Ohtani. He complimented the Los Angeles Angels star, saying Ohtani is otherworldly.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Shohei Ohtani: “He is a great ball player, great human being, very humble. He is a phenom. I think he is some kind of experiment sent to earth to see if it will work, and it’s working.” pic.twitter.com/nGn2kKvRJp — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) September 27, 2021

That seems like a fair description.

If ever there was a 5-tool player, it’s Ohtani. He can hit, run, and throw with the best in the league.

Now the question is: who will win MVP between them? One ESPN analyst offered his pick, though that might not reflect the consensus.