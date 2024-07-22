1st-place team linked to potential Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade

The Toronto Blue Jays may or may not trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but one first-place team appears to be a logical suitor if they do.

In an appearance on MLB Network’s “MLB Central” Monday, Jon Heyman suggested that the Seattle Mariners could be a landing spot for Guerrero if the Blue Jays trade him. Heyman added that the two sides have already have some preliminary talks, though it is not clear if Guerrero was the subject of them.

“I certainly think they’d love to get Vlad Guerrero Jr.,” Heyman said. “Nobody really expects him to be traded because he and (Bo) Bichette both have a year to go before they’re free agents. We think Toronto’s not going to be able to trade Vlad Guerrero, but I know these teams are in contact. This would make sense.”

The Mariners have a major need for help at first base after parting ways with a former All-Star late Sunday. Their need for offense in general is even greater, as they are hitting just .218 as a team, which ranks last in the AL. The fact that they enter play Monday tied for first in the AL West in spite of all that is quite remarkable.

There was some chatter that the Blue Jays might be open to trading Guerrero, but new reports indicate it is probably still unlikely. The Mariners may need to find offensive help elsewhere.