Blue Jays reportedly expected to trade 4 players ahead of deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays could be making some wholesale changes at this month’s trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported Monday that the Blue Jays are expected to trade four players ahead of the July 30 deadline — pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, catcher Danny Jansen, and designated hitter Justin Turner.

Nightengale adds that Toronto will also listen to offers on pitchers Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman. However, the Blue Jays’ two most intriguing trade targets, shortstop Bo Bichette and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr, are reportedly “highly unlikely” to be traded. That is a slight shift from what we had heard in recent days about the Bichette-Guerrero tandem.

As for the Blue Jays’ four expected trade candidates, Kikuchi is probably the most appealing name. He is a former MLB All-Star who is posting a stellar 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings this year (albeit on a 4.54 ERA). Kiermaier (a four-time Gold Glover), Jansen (a decent power bat at the catcher spot), and Turner (a two-time All-Star but one who is slowing down a little at 39 years old) carry some intrigue as well. All four players will be free agents after the season too, which likely explains Toronto’s stance.

The Blue Jays are 45-54 this year, which has them at the very bottom of a ridiculously stacked AL East division. As a result, they may take a seller’s mindset into the trade deadline (though there is another consideration in play for them here).