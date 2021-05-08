 Skip to main content
Wade Miley credits son’s good-luck tattoo for no-hitter

May 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Wade Miley on Friday threw the fourth no-hitter of the MLB season, and he credited his son for giving him good luck.

Miley walked a batter and did not allow a hit while striking out eight in the Cincinnati Reds’ 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Only two Indians players reached base — both in the sixth — as Miley dominated them to improve to 4-2 on the season with a 2.00 ERA.

After completing the no-hitter, Miley gave a shoutout to his son, Jeb, for giving him a temporary Incredible Hulk tattoo. He even said he might have to get a real tattoo of the Hulk.

Nice work, Jeb.

It’s only May 7 and there already have been four no-hitters this season. The Indians have been on the wrong end of two of them this season, as Carlos Rodon also got them. Joe Musgrove and John Means have thrown the other two no-hitters this season. Madison Bumgarner also threw a 7-inning no-no.

