Walker Buehler told Dodgers he wanted to pitch on short rest

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ season was on the line Tuesday night, and Walker Buehler wanted the ball in his hands. He delivered.

The Dodgers trailed the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in the series entering Game 4 of their NLDS on Tuesday. They won Game 4 7-2, knocking Anthony DeSclafani out of the game after 1.2 innings. Buehler went 4.1 innings on short rest, allowing three hits, two walks and one run with four strikeouts.

Buehler, who started and took the loss in Friday’s 4-0 Game 1 defeat to the Giants, acknowledged after Game 4 that he asked to pitch in the elimination game.

“I just told them I wanted the ball,” Buehler told TBS’ Lauren Shehadi. “We had it 1-1 after Game 2 and I think there was some scenarios either way that I wanted to pitch. You never want to lose a game, but then I got to pitch. I’m happy to be able to do it.”

Buehler also said he felt great despite pitching on the short rest.

The series will now be decided in Game 5 on Thursday in San Francisco. The pitching matchup is between Game 1 winner Logan Webb and Game 2 winner Julio Urias.