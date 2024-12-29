Walker Buehler reveals which jersey number he will wear with Red Sox

Walker Buehler on Friday revealed what jersey number he will be wearing with the Boston Red Sox.

Buehler signed a 1-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston last week. He signed for the exact amount that qualifying offers pay out in 2025.

This will be Buehler’s first season with a team other than the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will celebrate the occasion by wearing a new number.

Buehler posted on X Friday to greet Red Sox fans. In the process, he referred to himself as “#0.”

What up Boston? #0 here… See y’all soon pic.twitter.com/QJZpq9joSw — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) December 28, 2024

So there you have it: Buehler will wear number zero with the Red Sox. That’s a change for the pitcher, who wore No. 64 during his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2017 and No. 21 thereafter.

The Red Sox are hoping to get the 2021 version of Buehler next season. The two-time All-Star went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 75.1 innings last season as he returned from Tommy John surgery. In 2021, Buehler was dominant with a 16-4 record and 2.47 ERA.