Wander Franco formally charged with sexual exploitation of minor

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has formally been charged in the Dominican Republic over his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco is facing charges of both sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor, according to ESPN’s Juan Arturo Recio.

#WanderFranco formalmente acusado por las autoriades dominicanas por los delitos de abuso sexual y explotación sexual en contra de una menor de edad.#WanderFranco formally charged by Dominican authorities for the crimes of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation against a minor. — Juan Arturo Recio (@JuanRecioM) July 10, 2024

Franco has been away from the Rays since last August when allegations against the 23-year-old first surfaced. Franco was accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He was arrested earlier this year after being interrogated about the matter by prosecutors in the D.R.

Franco was also accused of providing hush money to the mother of the alleged victim in exchange for her consent to the relationship.

In March, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to place Franco on administrative leave through June 1. The agreement had left the door open for Franco to return this season if the allegations against him had fallen through. The latest news on Franco now appears to have that door all but shut.