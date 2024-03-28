MLB reaches decision on Wander Franco’s status

Wander Franco has been facing serious legal trouble in his native Dominican Republic, and he will not play for the Tampa Bay Rays again until at least June as a result.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement for Franco to be remain on paid administrative leave until June 1, according to multiple reports. The star shortstop’s status could change if there are developments in his case.

Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this year over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He was previously facing multiple investigations over similar allegations.

In January, prosecutors in the D.R. presented charges of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering against Franco. Some officials were also pushing for statutory rape charges, which would result in a lengthy prison sentence. There have been no new developments in the case since and there is no timetable for the investigation to be completed.

The 23-year-old Franco has been on paid administrative leave by MLB since last August. He batted .281 with an .819 OPS, 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases in 112 games in 2023 before going on leave.