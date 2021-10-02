Watch: Fernando Tatis runs Padres out of inning with blunder

Fernando Tatis Jr. is often praised for the energy and excitement he brings to MLB. But on Friday, the excitement factor he brings to the table backfired.

The San Diego Padres had runners on first and second with two outs and Eric Hosmer at the plate against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the sixth. Tatis was on second and Jake Cronenworth was on first as they were losing 2-0.

Hosmer also delivered an infield single. But Tatis Jr. ran them out of what should have been a bases loaded situation when he tried to head home and score after the ball hit third base and popped up.

Tatis' TOOTBLAN saves the Giants pic.twitter.com/If1Jr9SJn7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 2, 2021

Tatis completely misjudged the situation and was easily tagged out for the final out of the inning. Wil Myers would have been up next.

You look at the Padres’ roster and see all their talented players and wonder how they’re not in the playoffs. Then you see plays like that and realize maybe there’s more to the picture.