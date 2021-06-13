Here is what kind of uniforms the Cubs were wearing

If you happened to watch the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, you likely noticed the Cubs were wearing unusual uniforms. Their unis were dark blue in colors with white and light blue mixed in. They looked completely different from the Cubs’ usual uniforms.

So what is the deal? Nike took over making MLB jerseys last year. This year they have introduced their company flair, with a new line of “city connect” clothing. They plan to unveil “city connect” jerseys for all 30 teamsover the next three years.

The Cubs’ jerseys say “Wrigleyville” across the chest, which is the neighborhood surrounding Wrigley Field. The uniforms are intended to connect the Cubs and the 77 neighborhoods in Chicago.

For the ivy. For Wrigleyville. For #All77 of Chicago’s neighborhoods. These are the @Cubs’ Nike City Connect uniforms. pic.twitter.com/8kkZ2pEDe6 — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2021

The line “Respect Our Neighborhood” appears above the jersey’s size tag. The Chicago flag was the inspiration for the colors of the jersey and the hat.

The Diamondbacks, Giants and Dodgers will have their “city connect” jerseys unveiled this season. The White Sox have already worn their version.

Need one of these @whitesox City Connect jerseys? Just RT and comment for a chance to win one pic.twitter.com/ilPVDEMJbP — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2021

What do you think of the jerseys?