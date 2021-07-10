‘What the f—?’ Mariners fans had great reaction to Shohei Ohtani monster home run

Shohei Ohtani’s home run against the Mariners on Friday night was so ridiculous that it caught some fans in Seattle off guard.

Ohtani’s third inning home run was clubbed to the top level at Safeco Field, traveling over an estimated 463 feet. The ball went about nine rows away from the last row of seating at the stadium.

There were a few Mariners fans sitting alone in the top deck in right field, probably figuring they would be able to enjoy the game in private. That was until Ohtani interrupted.

Angels reporter Sam Blum spoke with the fans sitting in that section.

One of the fans told Blum of the home run ball, “it just kept getting closer and closer and I was like, ‘What the f–k?”

Ohtani has very limited company when it comes to his home run distance on that ball.

The ball hit just to the right of these people which is actually the fourth deck in RF. I know Vogey and Mo Vaughan have hit it up there pic.twitter.com/XPgh862Xmc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 10, 2021

It’s one thing that Ohtani leads MLB in home runs this season. But the way he is hitting them separates himself from the rest. This feels like the kind of show Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire used to put on.