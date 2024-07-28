Former White Sox World Series champion a candidate for team’s manager job?

The Chicago White Sox may be considering a manager change, and one of their former players is said to be a candidate if they do so.

Pedro Grifol is in his second season as the White Sox’s manager. The team went 61-101 last season. Somehow they’re on an even worse pace this season and were 27-80 entering play on Sunday.

In a lengthy notes column published on Sunday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that A.J. Pierzynski has emerged as a “serious candidate” to manage the team next season if Grifol is fired as expected.

Pierzynski was a big part of the White Sox’s beloved 2005 World Series champion team. He played for the White Sox from 2005-2012 and was an All-Star in 2006.

The 47-year-old played 19 seasons in the bigs, and had the longest and most productive stretch of his career during his time with Chicago. Pierzynski has served as a full-time MLB analyst for FOX since 2017. If he were to be hired, it would be his first managerial job.