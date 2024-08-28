 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 27, 2024

White Sox clowned over latest misfortune

August 27, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have had plenty of dour days this season. Tuesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers just added to the list.

The White Sox entered the matchup with a 31-101 record and just 30 games left to avoid tallying the most losses in a single season.

With ace pitcher Garrett Crochet on the mound Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., the White Sox appeared to have a decent chance to compete for a win.

Crochet came out and threw four pitches before the game was suspended due to rain.

Given that the All-Star had already ramped up for his start and made a few throws, he will reportedly be replaced by Chris Flexen when the game resumes on Wednesday. The team essentially got just four pitches from their best pitcher before having to shelve him until his next turn in the rotation.

Fans and media members on X added insult to the White Sox’s weather-induced injury.

On Sunday, the White Sox lost their 100th game in a 9-4 defeat against the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago’s South Side team joined the ’03 Tigers and the ’62 New York Mets as the only teams to pile up triple-digit losses before September.

The White Sox will need to go at least 12-18 to close the season in order to avoid tying the Mets for the worst record in modern baseball history.

Article Tags

Chicago White SoxChicago White Sox Fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus