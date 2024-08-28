White Sox clowned over latest misfortune

The Chicago White Sox have had plenty of dour days this season. Tuesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers just added to the list.

The White Sox entered the matchup with a 31-101 record and just 30 games left to avoid tallying the most losses in a single season.

With ace pitcher Garrett Crochet on the mound Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., the White Sox appeared to have a decent chance to compete for a win.

Crochet came out and threw four pitches before the game was suspended due to rain.

Great job by the White Sox to let their pitcher throw four pitches. Rain started as the teams took the field. pic.twitter.com/uI1r5YnYvS — Nathan Loprete (@NathanLoprete) August 28, 2024

Given that the All-Star had already ramped up for his start and made a few throws, he will reportedly be replaced by Chris Flexen when the game resumes on Wednesday. The team essentially got just four pitches from their best pitcher before having to shelve him until his next turn in the rotation.

Fans and media members on X added insult to the White Sox’s weather-induced injury.

You know things are going bad for the White Sox when they start their ace Garrett Crochet, who gives them a legitimate chance to win on any given night, and his outing lasts all of 4 pitches.

The game is suspended because of rain.

Time of game: 1 minute. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 28, 2024

Garrett Crochet threw 4 pitches and then the game got suspended. pic.twitter.com/8geJmWrMym — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 28, 2024

The White Sox having a game suspended four pitches into a Garrett Crochet start when the whole damn city knew that rain was coming is so on brand. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) August 28, 2024

Wait'll they see how short Garrett Crochet's latest start is. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) August 28, 2024

On Sunday, the White Sox lost their 100th game in a 9-4 defeat against the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago’s South Side team joined the ’03 Tigers and the ’62 New York Mets as the only teams to pile up triple-digit losses before September.

The White Sox will need to go at least 12-18 to close the season in order to avoid tying the Mets for the worst record in modern baseball history.