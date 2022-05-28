White Sox part ways with former Cy Young winner

The Chicago White Sox are off to a disappointing start to 2022, and made a rather bold move on Saturday to reflect those struggles.

The White Sox announced they have designated pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment Saturday. Keuchel, a two-time All-Star, had put up a 7.88 ERA in eight starts so far this season.

Getting rid of a pitcher with an ERA pushing 8 may not look bold, but this probably was not an easy move to make. Keuchel won the AL Cy Young award in 2015 with Houston and had been great for Chicago as recently as 2020, but has struggled since the start of 2021. The left-hander was a big free agent addition just over two years ago, which was reflected in the $18 million he was making this season.

The White Sox were viewed among the favorites in the American League for 2022, but sit just 22-22 entering play Saturday. There’s plenty of time left, but this move might reflect their increasing sense of urgency.